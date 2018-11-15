Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Irhythm Technologies worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $880,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,598.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/irhythm-technologies-inc-irtc-shares-bought-by-victory-capital-management-inc.html.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.