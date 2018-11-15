iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 305.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

