iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3,062.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 534,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,884,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after buying an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.10. 7,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,101. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/ishares-msci-france-etf-ewq-shares-bought-by-catalyst-capital-advisors-llc.html.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.