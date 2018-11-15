iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Position Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.35 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1864 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

