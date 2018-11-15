ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI) Shares Bought by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 101.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,212,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,524,000 after buying an additional 966,190 shares during the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 1,943,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,218,000 after buying an additional 81,766 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,871,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,885,000 after buying an additional 565,358 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,849,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,937,000 after buying an additional 1,595,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,851,000 after buying an additional 284,335 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,994.28 and a 52 week high of $2,480.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2194 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from ISHARES Tr/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

