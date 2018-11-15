James Cropper (CRPR) Posts Earnings Results

James Cropper (LON:CRPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 12.90 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CRPR stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.42) on Thursday. James Cropper has a twelve month low of GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,975 ($25.81).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,285 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £91,402.05 ($119,432.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells specialist papers and advanced materials. It operates through James Cropper Paper Products, James Cropper 3D Products, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialist papers and boards for packaging and digital imaging industries; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper.

