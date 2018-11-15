Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,174 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

