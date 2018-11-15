Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $102.31 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $106.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

