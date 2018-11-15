Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 94,101 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 94,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,658,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 251.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 818,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 470,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0453 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

