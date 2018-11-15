Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.79

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 646229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 37.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 30,668,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,456,000 after buying an additional 4,687,601 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,137,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,115,000 after buying an additional 4,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after buying an additional 1,284,680 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5,499.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,159,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,904,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 704,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.79” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/janus-henderson-group-jhg-sets-new-52-week-low-at-22-79.html.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.