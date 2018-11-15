Jawad A. Ahsan Acquires 2,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.73 per share, with a total value of $99,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,587.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 183.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

