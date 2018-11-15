Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ADO Properties (ADJ) a €48.00 Price Target

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADO Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.74 ($64.81).

Shares of ETR ADJ opened at €50.40 ($58.60) on Thursday. ADO Properties has a 52-week low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a 52-week high of €46.20 ($53.72).

About ADO Properties

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

