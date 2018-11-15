Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

The analysts wrote, “EPC printed a low-quality 4Q EPS beat as topline struggles persist.””

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 188,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,989. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 152,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.