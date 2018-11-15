Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s FY2018 Earnings (LZAGY)

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report released on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies.

