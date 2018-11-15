Jeffrey Parr Bash Buys 24,992 Shares of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Stock

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Director Jeffrey Parr Bash purchased 24,992 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $40,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO remained flat at $$1.83 during midday trading on Thursday. Crexendo Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc, a cloud services company, provides cloud telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as engages in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment.

