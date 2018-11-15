Jenette E. Ramos Sells 1,640 Shares of Boeing Co (BA) Stock

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE BA opened at $344.72 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $260.15 and a 1 year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,700,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,689,648 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,402,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,535,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,174,259,000 after buying an additional 1,119,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,847,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,956,000 after buying an additional 1,002,825 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

