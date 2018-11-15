Joanne Shari Ferstman Purchases 2,000 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Director Joanne Shari Ferstman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.92 per share, with a total value of C$35,840.00.

Joanne Shari Ferstman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Joanne Shari Ferstman acquired 2,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.80 per share, with a total value of C$35,600.00.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.97, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.67.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$299.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.0499999256374 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

