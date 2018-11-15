John J. Haines Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $287,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $345,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $357,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

