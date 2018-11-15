Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,436,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $538,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total transaction of $5,774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,396 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

