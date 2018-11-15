Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,702. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guy Grainger sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341 shares in the company, valued at $207,774.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,299,000 after buying an additional 143,843 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 992,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 745,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after buying an additional 72,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,929,000 after buying an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

