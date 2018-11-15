Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 19,981 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 19,981 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $2,488,034.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,938,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,348,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MORN stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.11 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after purchasing an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,399,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,288,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morningstar by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

