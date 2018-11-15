Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Given a $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.92.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.55. 422,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,133. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 4.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is JTX-2011, a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the inducible T cell co-stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of six tumor types, including head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

