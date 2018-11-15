JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,518,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,215,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,456,000 after acquiring an additional 169,030 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 120.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 293,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 342.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 98,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,511,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

