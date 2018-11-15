JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.25 ($89.83).

ETR BOSS opened at €64.84 ($75.40) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 1 year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

