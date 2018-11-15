Juniper Networks (JNPR) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price target on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,726 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.