Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) will report $740.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.46 million. Just Energy Group reported sales of $718.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Just Energy Group.

JE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Just Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Just Energy Group by 39,883.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,664,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,436 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Just Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Just Energy Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Just Energy Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 683,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

