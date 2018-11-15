Just Group PLC (JUST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 132.75 ($1.73).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JUST shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 101 ($1.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

