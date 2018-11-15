K&S (SDF) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.42 ($24.91).

Get K&S alerts:

Shares of SDF stock traded down €0.69 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.59 ($19.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.