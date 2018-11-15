Kamada (KMDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

KMDA stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Kamada has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 297,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 119,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

