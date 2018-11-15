KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

KS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 338.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in KapStone Paper and Packaging during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KS remained flat at $$34.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. KapStone Paper and Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $893.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KapStone Paper and Packaging

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.