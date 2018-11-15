Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $10.53. 7,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,334. The firm has a market cap of $650.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 502.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.50%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $145,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 726,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 214,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $4,177,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 735,788 shares of company stock worth $14,720,105. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 761.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $564,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,116,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

