Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (KMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) announced a final dividend on Saturday, October 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.
KMD opened at A$2.61 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. Kathmandu has a 12-month low of A$1.75 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of A$2.36 ($1.67).
About Kathmandu
Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparel, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kathmandu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kathmandu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.