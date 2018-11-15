Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $754,000 Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLP. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,926,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 487.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 999,910 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $7,584,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

