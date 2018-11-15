Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 174,800 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 174.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 28.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 14.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,960,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,601,000 after buying an additional 632,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,756.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 392,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 371,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 33.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after buying an additional 368,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.40 and a beta of 2.33.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,160.00%.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,403.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

