Kcash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $367,431.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX and OKEx. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $367,431.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,360,573 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

