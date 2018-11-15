KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

MO opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

