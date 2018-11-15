Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Welltower Inc (WELL) Stock

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Welltower comprises about 1.0% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 559,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Welltower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

NYSE WELL opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.66%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

