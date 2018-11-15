Kellogg (K) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on K. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 2,498,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,963. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $14,292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,017,000 after buying an additional 1,076,748 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $65,600,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 61.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,418,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,958,000 after purchasing an additional 923,365 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 25,701.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 851,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 848,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 211.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 640,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.