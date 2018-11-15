Kemper Corp (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 4th

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th.

Kemper has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of KMPR opened at $71.94 on Thursday. Kemper has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $41,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Thomas Jr. Evans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,945.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

