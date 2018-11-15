Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €86.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.70 ($82.20).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS stock opened at €53.50 ($62.21) on Monday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.