Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (WAC) a €19.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAC. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. equinet set a €24.10 ($28.02) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €26.70 ($31.05) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.82 ($32.34).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of WAC stock traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €18.02 ($20.95). 95,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a fifty-two week high of €33.86 ($39.37).

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.