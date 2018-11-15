KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.52% of KEYW worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KEYW by 92.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 519,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KEYW by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KEYW by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KEYW by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of KEYW by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,701,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get KEYW alerts:

NASDAQ KEYW opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. KEYW Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $460.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.77.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). KEYW had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $126.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KEYW Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYW shares. BidaskClub cut KEYW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Noble Financial set a $11.00 target price on KEYW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton cut KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/keyw-holding-corp-keyw-shares-sold-by-russell-investments-group-ltd.html.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW).

Receive News & Ratings for KEYW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEYW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.