Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

KMB stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,283. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 535.49%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

