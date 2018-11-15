Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,259,806 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 17,663,728 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,369,422 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 257,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

KIM stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $283.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

