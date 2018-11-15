Kingsrose Mining Limited (KRM) Insider Roderick Mcillree Acquires 850,000 Shares

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) insider Roderick Mcillree bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,170.21).

Roderick Mcillree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, Roderick Mcillree bought 700,000 shares of Kingsrose Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($29,787.23).

ASX KRM remained flat at $A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,424,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,438. Kingsrose Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kingsrose Mining Company Profile

Kingsrose Mining Limited engages in the production, exploration, and development of gold properties. It holds 85% interests in the Way Linggo gold and silver project located in South Sumatra, Indonesia. Kingsrose Mining Limited is based in Subiaco, Australia.

