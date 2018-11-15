Kion Group (KGX) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KGX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.24 ($77.02).

KGX opened at €51.86 ($60.30) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

