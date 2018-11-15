Kirby Co. (KEX) VP Sells $89,748.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,888. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Kirby by 87.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $468,902,000 after buying an additional 2,653,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,063,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,479,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Kirby by 1.7% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,441,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,323,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 9.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,350,000 after buying an additional 185,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kirby by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,033,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,288,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

