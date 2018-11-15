Koppers (KOP) Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

KOP traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,921. The firm has a market cap of $426.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Koppers has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.63 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 70.26% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $40,930.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,038.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider M Leroy Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $440,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,818.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

