Kore Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Kore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00009291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Kore has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. Kore has a market cap of $1.05 million and $61,111.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00024781 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00019010 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004400 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00036275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00108512 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Kore

Kore (CRYPTO:KORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. The official website for Kore is kore.life. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin.

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

