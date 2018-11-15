KP Tissue Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (KPT)

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for KP Tissue in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KPT. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.44.

In other news, insider Ii Joseph Kruger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.88 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $56,565.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

